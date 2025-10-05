Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,070 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 282,100.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $88.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.81. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The firm has a market cap of $151.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

