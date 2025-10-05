Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.1% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 143,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 569,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.05.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $153.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $265.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

