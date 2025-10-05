JSF Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% in the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.77, for a total value of $597,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,738,224.67. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,357,213 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.58.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.6%

CRM stock opened at $240.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $228.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.48 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.66 and a 200-day moving average of $260.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

