Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Constitution Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.7% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb stock opened at $283.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $252.16 and a 52 week high of $306.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Chubb to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.24.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

