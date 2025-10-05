Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,834,000 after purchasing an additional 18,716 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 122,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,206,000 after purchasing an additional 63,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $469.94 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $473.82. The firm has a market cap of $122.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $452.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

