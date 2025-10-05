Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Acquired by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Genesis Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TSM opened at $292.42 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $296.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.8348 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

