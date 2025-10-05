198,271 Shares in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Acquired by Oriental Harbor Investment Fund

Oriental Harbor Investment Fund bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 198,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,013,000. Tesla accounts for approximately 3.9% of Oriental Harbor Investment Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.43.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $429.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $364.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.46, a PEG ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.11 and a twelve month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

