Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Has $692,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 384.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 205.1% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.29 and a one year high of $91.80.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

