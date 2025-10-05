Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU is Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.7% of Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Truefg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $72.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $72.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.92.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

