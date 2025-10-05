Diligent Investors LLC Invests $204,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $263.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $230.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $3,399,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,407 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,966.28. The trade was a 38.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $4,976,320.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 150,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,743,506.82. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,282. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 1.8%

RCL opened at $314.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $331.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $164.01 and a twelve month high of $366.50. The firm has a market cap of $85.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.08.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

