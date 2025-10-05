Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.38 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.9% of Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $469.94 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $473.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $452.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.