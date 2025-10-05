JSF Financial LLC Invests $239,000 in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 810 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $288.62 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $203.51 and a 52-week high of $296.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.27. The company has a market capitalization of $268.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.62.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

