Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC Buys 8,995 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 119.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $921,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,007,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 83,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 95,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $44.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.14. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $44.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

