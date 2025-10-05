iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1,366.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,122 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $26,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $139.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $101.25 and a 1-year high of $140.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.94.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

