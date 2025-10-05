Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC Shares Acquired by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 79.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,233 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Oceanside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 24,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIC opened at $33.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.44. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $31.97.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Further Reading

