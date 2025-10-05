Simplicity Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 81.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,226 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 11,270 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the first quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,810 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 3,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 8,416 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $134.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.36. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $110.86 and a 1-year high of $141.23. The company has a market cap of $234.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 32.43%.The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

