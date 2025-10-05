Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Shares Purchased by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total transaction of $2,767,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 313,848 shares in the company, valued at $50,507,558.64. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,448 shares of company stock worth $44,554,848. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $164.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $267.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.64, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $186.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

Get Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.