Olistico Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Olistico Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 10.3% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $481.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $464.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.29. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $484.77.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.