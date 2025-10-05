iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Position Trimmed by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of MBL Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 176.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 182.1% in the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 40,561 shares during the period. Irenic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHY opened at $82.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $83.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2563 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

