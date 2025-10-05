Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,057.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,899,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,156,000 after buying an additional 1,853,812 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,747.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,389,000 after buying an additional 1,726,786 shares during the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,837,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,677,872,000 after buying an additional 1,333,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,376,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,395,000 after buying an additional 673,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF opened at $96.40 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.08 and a 52 week high of $97.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2945 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

