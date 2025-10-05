Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $257,000 in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,562.54. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,761 shares of company stock worth $922,447 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $108.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.78 and a 200-day moving average of $98.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $68.03 and a 12 month high of $112.63.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

