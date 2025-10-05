Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 86 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,325 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,826,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,472,000 after acquiring an additional 36,930 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% in the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,510 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,169,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,031,000 after acquiring an additional 41,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,010,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,920,000 after acquiring an additional 146,007 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $257.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.06.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

