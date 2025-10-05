Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 9,608 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,608 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $24,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 12,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,837,399,000 after acquiring an additional 864,030 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,603,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of TMUS opened at $230.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.99. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.18 and a twelve month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $21.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total value of $16,627,507.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 647,660,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,195,093,739.52. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,584,633 shares of company stock valued at $623,559,263. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Arete Research raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.50.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

