Clarius Group LLC Lowers Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Clarius Group LLC lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,975 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,230.92. The trade was a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,655.20. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,767 shares of company stock valued at $26,322,745 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.2%

QCOM opened at $169.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.51 and a 200-day moving average of $153.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.