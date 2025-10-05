SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Position Lifted by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $104.83 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.65 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.