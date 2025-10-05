Olistico Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Olistico Wealth LLC reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,316,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,043,000 after buying an additional 2,458,453 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 37,796,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,894,000 after buying an additional 220,622 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,373,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,174,000 after buying an additional 283,721 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 12,781,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,825,000 after purchasing an additional 969,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,742,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,012,000 after purchasing an additional 173,627 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $39.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

