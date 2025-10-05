IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.51 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.2% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 71.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 165.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of VOT stock opened at $295.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.64 and a 52 week high of $297.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

