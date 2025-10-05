Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI is Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.6% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $114,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $329.97 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $331.74. The company has a market capitalization of $547.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.50 and a 200-day moving average of $297.59.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

