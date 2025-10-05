VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF $ANGL Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.62% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $18,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 293.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2,786.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

ANGL stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $29.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.87.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.1465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

