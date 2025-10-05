Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Sells 160 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 263.6% during the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays restated a “cautious” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.87.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $141.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.39. The stock has a market cap of $194.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $177.50.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.