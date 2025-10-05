Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,007 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 341.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day moving average is $73.19. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $74.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

