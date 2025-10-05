Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $44.89 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 787,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $44,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 69,173 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,765,000 after purchasing an additional 27,816 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.69.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.