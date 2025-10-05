JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Shares Purchased by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 690,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,892 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 10.3% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $35,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 54.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.02 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.