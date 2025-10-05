Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Stock Position Raised by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 28,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average is $48.58. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $92.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.