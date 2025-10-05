Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Invests $451,000 in iShares Europe ETF $IEV

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barings LLC grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 3,871.3% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 682,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,704,000 after purchasing an additional 665,015 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 406,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after buying an additional 289,228 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 401,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,409,000 after buying an additional 94,166 shares in the last quarter. TABR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,155,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 152,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEV opened at $66.82 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $51.30 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.13.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

