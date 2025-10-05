The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Holdings Boosted by Talbot Financial LLC

Talbot Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $11,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 700.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 122.2% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE TRV opened at $284.93 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.62 and a twelve month high of $286.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.48.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total transaction of $3,061,710.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,865.92. The trade was a 38.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.56.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

