Sutton Place Investors LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,044,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,411,543,000 after buying an additional 8,185,006 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $5,266,758,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,711,000 after buying an additional 17,177,874 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 55,216,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,561,514,000 after buying an additional 1,783,363 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,339,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,411,000 after buying an additional 1,307,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $193.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

