Simplicity Wealth LLC Boosts Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1,169.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,014 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $89.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $95.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.02 and a 200 day moving average of $87.51.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.