Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires 70,449 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,449 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $8,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,458,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,041,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776,165 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,245,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,609 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,725,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,098,000 after acquiring an additional 220,305 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,078,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,834,000 after acquiring an additional 235,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,701,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,698,000 after acquiring an additional 147,541 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.96 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $60.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.44.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

