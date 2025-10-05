Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 436 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,497,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,396,000 after buying an additional 4,290,076 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 122.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,872,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,332,000 after buying an additional 1,029,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,018,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,120,000 after buying an additional 840,839 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 103.7% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,119,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,248,000 after buying an additional 569,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,325,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,034,000 after purchasing an additional 418,491 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $97.23 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $73.17 and a 52-week high of $97.80. The stock has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.31.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

