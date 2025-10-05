Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 10,215 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,215 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 106,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 158,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,299 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 648,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,895,000 after acquiring an additional 50,061 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $47.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.95.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1668 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.