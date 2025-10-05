Short Interest in TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Rises By 119.9%

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 39,800 shares, an increase of 119.9% from the August 31st total of 18,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 108,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 108,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of TDH in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

TDH Trading Up 0.9%

TDH Company Profile

PETZ stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. TDH has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04.

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the restaurant operation business in the United States. Its restaurants provide dining area, bar, catering services, and space for banquets. The Company also runs restaurant business in the United States. TDH Holdings, Inc was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

