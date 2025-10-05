Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Trading Up 37.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report) rose 37.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 6,201,707 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,171% from the average daily volume of 487,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.
About Avalon Advanced Materials
Avalon Advanced Materials Inc is a Canadian critical minerals development company focused on vertically integrating the Ontario lithium supply chain. The company is currently developing its Separation Rapids deposit near Kenora, ON. while continuing to advance other projects in its portfolio. In additional to extraction activities, Avalon is executing on its key strategic objective of constructing Ontario’s first midstream lithium hydroxide processing facility to bridge upstream lithium production and downstream EV battery manufacturing.
