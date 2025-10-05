Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 698 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 3.4% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $196.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

