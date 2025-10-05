JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB Shares Bought by BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 461.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,846 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises 4.2% of BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC owned about 0.18% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $12,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 80.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Next Level Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

JCPB opened at $47.45 on Friday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $48.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.