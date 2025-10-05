USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $6.38 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 2.4% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,457,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,613,000 after buying an additional 100,139 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 29,448 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.76. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

