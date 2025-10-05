Compass Financial Group INC SD Sells 1,289 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE

Compass Financial Group INC SD lowered its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 165.4% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 263.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.7%

VDE opened at $125.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $103.07 and a 52 week high of $137.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.32.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

