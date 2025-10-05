Compass Financial Group INC SD Buys 3,699 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 0.6% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $384,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 343.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 56,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,654,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,863,000 after buying an additional 182,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaeffer Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Schaeffer Financial LLC now owns 688,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after buying an additional 24,751 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.76. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

