Noble Family Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Noble Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,288,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,886 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $34,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,031,129,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,442,000 after buying an additional 2,470,706 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,353,000 after buying an additional 14,410,724 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,640,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,840,000 after buying an additional 1,637,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,539,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,196,000 after buying an additional 113,330 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.76.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

