Integrated Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,700 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Integrated Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Integrated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Integrated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 28,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,141,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,858,000 after buying an additional 117,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 37,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $54.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

